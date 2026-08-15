Queenstown’s suddenly become a breeding ground for professional cricketers.

Toby Hart, 22, has just been contracted to the Otago Volts for the first time, following in the fast bowling steps of Mason Clarke, 19, who’s been re-contracted for a second season.

And now Abby Fookes, also 19, has been contracted to the Otago Sparks for the first time.

Having played for the Otago under-19s since 2023, the opening batter/wicketkeeper announced herself at the U19 nationals last season, scoring her first one-day 100 for them before rattling off rapid T20 knocks of 95 (56 balls), 50 (29 balls) and 85 (55 balls).

Her first ever 100 came the season before when playing for a Wakatipu High girls’ team at The Willows’ hallowed ground in North Canterbury — becoming the first female to raise a ton there.

Now in her second year at Otago Uni, studying history and law, Fookes has already got to know Sparks players during cricket and gym trainings over the past 2 seasons in Dunedin — “it’s nice to have an idea of how things run already”.

Yet to debut for the team, she’s delighted she’ll be in the same squad as White Ferns and Otago great Suzie Bates, who’s twice her age.

She’ll also compete for a keeping role with Sparks player and White Fern, Polly Inglis — ironically, the latter’s dad, retired detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis and her dad, Senior Sergeant John Fookes, were formerly Queenstown colleagues.

Abby first played cricket at about 11, but was also into hockey, which she still plays, touch, netball and cross country athletics.

As to why cricket prevailed, “I think it’s got so many different aspects to it”.

“It’s such a technical game, there’s so many ways to improve — I feel like I’ve never quite mastered the skill, and it probably keeps you coming back a little bit.”

She’s indebted to her parents, Beth and John, for having ferried her back and forth from Dunedin so often, sometimes just for 2-hour training sessions.

She’s also had “incredibly kind” support from the Heartland Cricket Trust, and latterly been influenced by coaches Shayne O’Connor and Sarah Tsukigawa who are both ex-internationals.

An early influence was Queenstown cricket coach and ex-White Fern Emma Campbell, who’s “stoked” for her.

“She always had that ability to play her shots and hit the ball, but she’s another that’s put that hard work in.

“She’s just got a good, hard-working head on her, and that determination and grit to push through.”

Abby notes, like a lot of female cricketers, she often trained and played with boys and against them in her early years.

That had its benefits, she says — “I feel very comfortable in front of a quick ball”.

scoop@scene.co.nz