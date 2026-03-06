At the new clinic are Axis Sports Medicine staff, from left, Jo Joyce, Amy Neal, Julia Coleman, Trini Figueira, Dr Ben Soole and Dr Adam Castricum

Growing demand and a need for more space are behind Axis Sports Medicine’s move to a new, purpose-built clinic in Frankton’s Remarkables Park.

The clinic, which has two sport and exercise physicians, an orthopaedic surgeon, occupational therapist and physiotherapist, moved last week from its home of the past two years in Jack’s Point.

It’s now on the second floor of Von House, above Unichem Pharmacy and in the space previously occupied by the Queenstown Medical Centre (QMC), which last year moved into bigger premises next door.

Dr Adam Castricum says the bigger space means it can provide its growing number of patients from around Otago and Southland with improved care and more services.

That means ‘‘getting the diagnosis quickly, getting them on the right rehabilitation programme and back to work or school and sport’’.

‘‘There’s also space to grow and add a few more physicians,’’ Castricum says.

One of eight Axis clinics around the country, it offers physiotherapy, a wrap-around service for concussion injuries, an acute knee clinic and a soon-to-start acute shoulder clinic.

A new addition is a gym with specialised VALD equipment for strength-testing patients.

He says the new location’s easier to find, has lots of free parking and is part of a growing medical and wellness hub at Remarks Park that includes the QMC, pharmacy, a dental clinic, pilates studio and the newly-opened Cancer Society centre.

It also makes collaboration easier with referrers like GPs, physios, scanning services, podiatrists and others medical professionals, he says.

guy.williams@scene.co.nz