He mightn’t have his councillor or fulltime radio roles any more, but Queenstown personality Craig ‘Ferg’ Ferguson’s still as active as ever MC’ing community fundraisers.

He’s last month’s ‘Good Egg’ — an initiative run by the local Pavilion Bar & Kitchens to recognise those doing good in the community.

Ferguson originally took on his MC’ing as a spin-off from his experience as a breakfast jock going back to the early ’90s.

“I found myself in a position where you could support people and organisations and help to make a difference and get a breakthrough with regards to funding or whatever, and that continues even now,” he says.

“There’s been a flurry of activity [including MC’ing last Friday’s ‘Dylan Yallop Golf Day’], even though it’s winter, and I find it hard to say ‘no’.”

A special role’s chairing the long-running Bruce Grant Youth Trust which supports talented local youngsters in the arts and sporting fields.

Ferguson says his voluntary roles also reinforce for him how caring this community is.

Anyone can nominate a ‘Good Egg’ via Pavilion’s Facebook page, ‘Pavilion Queenstown’.

Each month’s winner’s awarded a meal voucher, then at year’s end an overall ‘Golden Egg’ will be announced at a function.

— PHILIP CHANDLER