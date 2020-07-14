Coronet Peak. Photo: ODT files

Ski lifts are now working again at Coronet Peak after a fault below the Queenstown ski area earlier today.

A generator providing back-up power to the base building allowed ticketing, rentals, lessons and cafe facilities to operate this morning, but lifts could not start until power from the network was restored.

Delta workers repaired the fault by about 10am.

The ski area said on social media this morning that staff were alerting visitors to the issue at the bottom of the access road, but allowing people to drive up.

The power cut meant those hoping to hit the slopes for First Tracks, between 8am and 9am, missed out.