After a seven-year break, Sir Dave Dobbyn is on his way back to Queenstown. The Kiwi legend is set to perform during a limited-capacity, one-off gig at Arrowtown’s Ayrburn on Saturday, November 7, alongside L.A.B and one of New Zealand’s fastest-rising voices, Taylah. Presented by Loop, it will be the first time Sir Dave has performed a public concert in the Wakatipu since 2019, when he headlined the Through The Valley festival in Gibbston, while L.A.B was last here in 2020, performing at the Sir John Davies Oval. Sir Dave has been the soundtrack to generations of Kiwi during his 45-plus years as a recording artist — his first famous band was Th’ Dudes, which formed in the 1970s, who became known for hits such as Be Mine Tonight and Bliss, while some of his iconic solo hits include Slice of Heaven, Loyal and Welcome Home. L.A.B, meanwhile, which blends reggae, soul, blues and rock, continue to be one of New Zealand’s most decorated live acts, which has sold out venues world-wide. Their catalogue includes multi-Platinum hit Controller, six-times-Platinum ballad Why Oh Why, Yes I Do — which has been streamed millions of times — and In The Air, which became NZ’s most successful single of 2020. Kicking off the early-evening concert will be singer-songwriter Taylah, who’s fresh from performing with Fly My Pretties, Troy Kingi, Hollie Smith and Black Comet — she’ll be bringing tracks from her upcoming EP to get the party started. Tickets go on sale at noon next Thursday, with limited VIP tickets also available, via loop.co.nz — TRACEY ROXBURGH