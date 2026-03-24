Queenstown District Court. Photo: supplied A man who tried to force his way into a toilet cubicle in a Queenstown bar told the women inside to "go back to your own country". Mikaele Tagicakiverata Railoa, 36, of Alexandra, then assaulted another woman when she tried to intervene. Railoa, a carpet cleaning worker, was at Rhino’s Ski Shack on a "bucks’ night" about 1.15am on February 7 when he tried to enter a disabled toilet already occupied by two young women. Despite being told by the women and bar staff to go to the men’s toilet, he kept trying to open the door, and made racist comments to the pair, including the "go back" slur. When a third woman tried to intervene, he grabbed her wrist and twisted and squeezed it with such force that she lost feeling in her arm. He shoved her when she asked him to let her go, and it took multiple security staff to make him release his grip. When police arrived, he resisted their instructions, and it took several officers to restrain him and put him in a patrol car. They described him as "highly intoxicated and agitated". Railoa was sentenced in the Queenstown District Court on Monday on charges of male assaults female and resisting police. Counsel DeAnne Nicoloso said the defendant was a Fijian national who had lived in New Zealand for 19 years. He had been out on a bucks’ night with friends, and was "very drunk", Ms Nicoloso said. He was "embarrassed, ashamed and extremely remorseful" about his behaviour. Judge Russell Walker told the defendant it was the second time he had been in court for alcohol-related offending. "There’s a message there for you Mr Railoa — you need to watch your alcohol consumption." He entered the convictions, sentenced him to 75 hours’ community work and ordered him to pay the victim $500 reparation for emotional harm. guy.williams@odt.co.nz