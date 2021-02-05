Queenstown Lakes District Hospital. Photo: Scene files

Unacceptable assaults on doctors and nurses are being taken seriously and security has been bolstered at Lakes District Hospital.

An intercom system has been installed and security guards were posted outside the doors during the Christmas and New Year period because of the "huge numbers" of intoxicated people at Queenstown’s emergency department.

It was revealed in the agenda papers for a Southern District Health Board advisory committee, which said security issues "persist at Lakes ED" and the guards proved "really helpful".

"Especially with the huge numbers of people presenting to ED affected by alcohol and drugs, particularly during Rhythm and Alps."

Acting general manager for rural health Debi Lawry condemned assaults on staff, which she confirmed had occurred on occasion.

"All assaults are taken very seriously and dealt with according the DHB guidelines which includes involving the police."

She said some of those arriving at the hospital drunk or under the influence of other drugs were suffering from fractures and dealing with disorderly patients took a lot of time and effort.

"This time could be used to treat patients whose illness or injury hasn’t been contributed to by the decision to consume alcohol to an extent likely to cause harm."

She added that drunk patients could be violent and posed a significant risk to staff and other patients.

The committee papers further revealed a man had been showering on hospital grounds and threatening staff, despite being issued with a trespass order.

Ms Lawry said he had since been offered support and referred to a social worker.

matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz