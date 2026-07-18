Photo: supplied

Queenstown's iconic Fergburger burgers usually pack a punch, however it is understood its Shotover St premises were witness to an assault last Friday morning.

Mountain Scene understands someone inside the premises was attacked by two assailants — the victim is pictured being stretchered outside by Hato Hone St John officers with police officers in attendance.

Ferg Foods’ chief executive could not be reached for comment.

The police media team states: "Police received a report of disorder about 2.30am on 10 July, at a commercial premises in Shotover St, Queenstown".

"Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."