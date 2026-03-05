Hot and windy weather has raised the fire risk in the Queenstown Lakes District to extreme, prompting Fire and Emergency New Zealand to suspend all fire permits in its Lakes zone for the next three days. District Commander Craig Gold said in a statement any outdoor fire would cause an unacceptable risk to the community, firefighters and the environment. ‘‘We have reached a critical point in the fire season, and safety is our top priority. ‘‘With risk levels now exceeding safe operating limits for land management or recreational fires, we are suspending all active permits to protect our communities and our environment.’’ The Lakes zone is already in a restricted fire season, so the suspension of existing fire permits means that no outdoor fires of any sort can be lit from 8am today until 9pm on Sunday. People carrying out activities that can generate sparks, such as grinding or welding, should take extra care to do this well away from vegetation. Mowing, harvesting and similar activities should be done in the early morning or evening.