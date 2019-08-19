A flight tracker shows the route the plane took before landing in Dunedin.

Passengers on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Queenstown have just had an unplanned scenic tour of Otago.

A flight tracking website shows flight ANZ611 completing some circuits around Tarras and the Wakatipu Basin before heading to Dunedin Airport.

The A320 flight was scheduled to land at 9am at Queenstown but eventually landed at Dunedin around 9.30am.

A strong wind watch is in place for Queenstown and some snow is predicted to fall on the nearby Crown Range Rd, but it is unclear if flight was diverted because of the weather.