Queenstown ice swimmer Bethany Rogers was a world record holder “just for a night” during the New Zealand & Oceania ice swimming champs in Alexandra at the weekend. Rogers, fellow Queenstowner Anneke Veenstra and Arrowtown’s Finn Henderson, 17, were among the more than 40 swimmers at the champs, which also had a couple of competitors from across the Tasman. Because 200m breaststroke and backstroke events have recently been added to the international ice swimming programme, the event was the first to hold them. Courtesy of winning her heat in the 200m backstroke last Thursday, Rogers, 36, set an open-class world record — until it was broken the next day. “It’s a very small pond, but yeah, I’m a former world record holder,” she laughs. However, her age group world record still stands. She says Veenstra and Henderson “absolutely smashed” their events, and the trio are planning to compete at next January’s World Ice Swimming Champs in Romania. The four-day event, which ended on Saturday, was sanctioned by the International Ice Swimming Association. As well as being a qualifying event for the world champs, it was the main selection event for national ice swimming team the Frozen Ferns. Competitive ice swimming requires a water temperature below 5˚C — wetsuits are not allowed. — GUY WILLIAMS