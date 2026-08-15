In what it’s calling ‘A Day for Dylan’, Queenstown’s Kiwi Park is donating all proceeds this Sunday to the family of local 5-year-old Dylan Yallop as they navigate his battle with relapsed stage 4 neuroblastoma.

With limited treatment options in New Zealand for his rare cancer, his family’s exploring the expensive options of specialist overseas care and potential clinical trials.

“As a family-owned business, supporting our community is just so important for us, and Dylan’s story is incredibly close to our hearts,” Kiwi Park GM Richard Wilson says.

“When we heard Dylan’s story, we knew we wanted to do something meaningful to help.

“We hope the community will join us for a great day out while helping give Dylan and his family the support they need.”

Opening hours this Sunday are 9.30am till 5pm.

Annual pass-holders who’d like to support the cause are being asked to donate via donation boxes or a Givealittle QR code at reception.

Meanwhile, a ‘Dylan Yallop Golf Day’ last Friday — a golf tournament fundraiser, with major auction items, at the Arrowtown golf course — raised $111,500.

Co-organiser John Stephens, whose team won the tournament, says the amount was better than expected — “it was absolutely fantastic”.

scoop@scene.co.nz