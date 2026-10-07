Queenstown’s second annual Korean Day, this Saturday, promises to be a cultural extravaganza.

Since it falls on October 10, the Queenstown Memorial Centre event is being called Ten-Ten Korean Day, with the community being invited to experience 10 different sides of both traditional and modern Korea.

Locals can experience Korean food, including free kimchi tastings, traditional games, try on traditional Hanbok dress and witness the deep, powerful daego (large barrel drum), elegant fan dance and high-energy Taekwondo board-breaking.

A highlight will be a K-pop song and dance competition starting at 12.50pm, K-pop having become one of the most recognisable parts of modern Korean culture, especially among younger generations.

There will be 13 performances representing not just Korea but several other countries, culminating with Queenstown’s Remarks Dance Crew taking the stage at 2.46pm.

There will also be ample raffle prizes to be won.

The day, starting at noon, has been organised by the Queenstown Korean Association, whose president Hana Kim says Ten-Ten Korean Day is “not only about introducing Korea, it’s about sharing who we are with the place we now call home”.

“Last year’s Korean Day attracted around 400 people, which was an amazing response for our community.

“This year we hope to welcome even more people from across Queenstown.”

A special guest will be Korea’s ambassador to New Zealand, H.E. Byung-ha Chung.

Entry is by gold coin donation, with the festival closing at 4pm.