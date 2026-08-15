Queenstown’s The Whakatipu Legend lake swimming event, next March, will provide the ‘grand finale’ of the upcoming Southern Lakes Swim Series (SLSS), described as the “gold standard” for challenging freshwater swim events.

First established in 2015, the SLSS has become the pre-eminent home of New Zealand’s most adventurous freshwater swim experiences, with a circuit designed for swimmers seeking competition over a range of event distances in different environments.

It starts on December 31 with The Clyde Dam Swim, in 3000m, 1500m, 1000m and 500m distances, before January 23rd’s The Ruby Swim, in Lake Wānaka.

That includes a 200m swim for kids/special needs, and then 600m, 1200m, 2500m, 3800m, 5km and 10km distances.

On February 6, the series moves to The Lake Te Anau Swim — a 1900m across-the-lake swim, plus various new deep water options — and then heads to Twizel for The Meridian Swim Ruataniwha, where there are 1000m, 2000m and 4000m options, as well as the ‘Triple Challenge’.

It wraps up on March 20 with The Whakatipu Legend, including a start from the historic TSS Earnslaw, where there are also 1000m, 2000m, 4000m and Triple Challenge options.

Swimmers can attend the first three SLSS events to prepare for the inaugural national Freshwater Swim Fest, being held on February 13 and 14 at Auckland’s Pupukemoana (Lake Pupuke).

For more info on the SLSS, visit lakesswimseries.org

— TRACEY ROXBURGH