Queenstown’s Essence restaurant — part of Roki Collection — has just been named Restaurant of the Year at the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2026.

In June, the restaurant became the only one in New Zealand to be awarded two Michelin stars, and following Monday night’s awards at Auckland’s Aotea Centre, it’s also secured three-hat status, placing it among the country’s very best dining experiences.

To achieve that status, restaurants are recognised as “outstanding, world-class dining destinations at the highest level of the Cuisine Hat rating system”.

Essence is the only South Island restaurant to have been awarded three hats this year — the others are Auckland’s Ahi, Cocoro, Paris Butter and Tala, and Havelock North’s Craggy Range Restaurant.

Wānaka’s Arc restaurant was named regional restaurant of the year, while Queenstowner Pier Italiano, of Toast & Oak, won the “Rising Talent” award.

Cuisine owner and editor Kelli Brett says at a time international attention’s turning towards New Zealand dining, the annual industry celebration’s never felt more important.

“Michelin’s arrival has shone a welcome spotlight in restaurants in four of our cities, but Aotearoa’s food story stretches much, much further than that.

“Exceptional hospitality exists throughout all of our regions and small towns, delivering outstanding New Zealand flavour that has become part of the reason to travel there in the first place.

“Our Cuisine New Zealand Good Food Guide recognises excellence wherever we find it and helps you discover the people and places making eating and drinking in this country so exciting right now.”

Food and drink writer, and hospitality expert, Kerry Tyack, who leads the Cuisine national assessment team, says New Zealand’s “incredibly well served on all levels”.

“One of the most exciting observations we can share is that Kiwi chefs and restaurants are not standing still.

“They continue to build on their recognition, seek new directions, constantly look to improve and take our dining options to the highest level.”

— TRACEY ROXBURGH