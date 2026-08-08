Queenstown council’s incoming boss says the job’s “one of the most appealing public sector roles in New Zealand, and I feel very privileged to be appointed”. James Stevenson-Wallace, 48, who’s been in central government roles for 22 years — “I’m very well networked in Wellington” — was this week announced as the council’s new chief executive, starting October 5. He takes over from longtime CEO Mike Theelen, who left in February, and from interim chief exec Michelle Morss. He’s currently transformation director of the new Bioeconomy Science Institute, was successively chief executive of the Electricity Authority and Landcare Research, and formerly had leadership roles at Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and the Ministry for Primary Industries. “I have spent my career working on resource management and resource development, and so throughout all of those opportunities I’ve had exposure to local government, regional government, and I think that puts me in good stead. “So I’m very, very comfortable navigating environmental protection and development interests. “When you look at [Queenstown’s] growth potential and its growth challenges, the real appeal for me is being able to be part of the community and help shape that growth and help work with the council to ensure the success of Queenstown Lakes.” With the prospect of amalgamation and many other challenges on the council’s plate, Stevenson-Wallace says he’s been used to upheaval in the government research sector. “I’m very comfortable as a change manager and as an operational manager. “What’s really important for me is with all of that change occurring, the council still needs to deliver. “I’m a very decisive operational leader, so it’s how do you navigate change, how do you make difficult decisions under uncertainty, and how you keep a focus on accountability to the public while you’re going through all of that.” As for what appeals about Queenstown, “it’s not just the natural beauty”. “You get a sense of ambition from the community, I love that sort of entrepreneurial sense. “I love the deep connection to the environment there, and people feel very strongly about all of that.” As for the pressures of a very public role, “I think my career stands for itself, that I’m more than up for that challenge”. And as for his priorities, “I’ve done a lot of desktop due diligence on what’s in front of council at the moment, and I’ve had the benefit of access to the councillors”. “There’s a lot of written material on what we’re doing, but I’d like to validate that by talking to different community groups, business leaders, mana whenua, as well as the councillors and the mayor and also the staff.” And as to whether he’ll use his Wellington connections to help Queenstown out, he responds: “Yes, indeed, and I’m happy to help out.” As for his interests, “outdoor environment, natural environment is really important to me, so if I wasn’t doing this job I’d be a landscaper, probably”. “I’m a cyclist, so I think I’ll have to convert to mountain biking just to get amongst that activity. "But I’ll be looking for a kind of instructor in the skifields to get me up to speed — it’s been a few years since I’ve skied.” scoop@scene.co.nz