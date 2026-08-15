The search is on for those making an outstanding difference in Queenstown to be nominated for this year’s Spirit of the Wakatipu Awards.

Being held at the Queenstown Events Centre on October 17, the 2026 awards recognise people, groups and organisations across 12 different categories.

They are:

Arts & Culture;

Community Service;

Corporate Citizenship;

Education;

Environment & Sustainability;

Health & Wellbeing

Resilience;

Rising Star (under 25);

Senior Support;

Social Impact Innovator;

Sport & Recreation; and

Youth Impact

Organised by the 45South Community Foundation, the biennial awards, presented as part of the Spirit of the Wakatipu Gala, are now in their fourth year, shine a spotlight on those who go above and beyond in service of others in Queenstown.

“The Spirit of the Wakatipu Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the people and organisations who quietly strengthen our community every day,” 45South chief executive Jennifer Belmont says.

“Their contributions help create a region where people can thrive, connect and support one another.

“We encourage everyone to take a moment to recognise someone whose efforts deserve to be celebrated.”

Belmont’s also thrilled Gibbson Valley, a founding partner of the foundation, is the major sponsor for this year’s event.

Nominations close on August 31, via the 45South Foundation website — nominators are encouraged to provide examples of the nominee’s impact and contribution to the community.

On the night, the Mayoral Awards and Mountain Scene People’s Choice Award will also be announced.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz