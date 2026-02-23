Hoping to make a major impact: NZ Open Charitable Trust chairman Brian Cadzow. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Alongside all the pros and amateurs at the NZ Open at Arrowtown’s Millbrook this week, a new charity linked to the golf tournament will also tee off in front of the wider public. The NZ Open Charitable Trust (NZOCT) has been set up by the 30 "Guardians of the Open", who along with key stakeholders, partners and sponsors have committed about $400,000 in seed funding. It is hoped about another $100,000 will be raised during the four-day tournament, starting on Thursday, through the likes of QR codes for spectators and in-tournament events. The trust plans to donate up to $250,000 — principally for local/regional organisations, but also to support golf regionally and throughout New Zealand. The balance of the initial funding will then go into an endowment that should eventually amount to millions of dollars. Inspiration for setting up the trust has come from the philanthropic traditions of major golf tournaments worldwide. "It’s a model that works internationally," NZOCT chair Brian Cadzow said. "If you look at major golf tournaments in the US, the CEOs and sponsors don’t talk about what they do, they talk about the charitable money they raise and hospitals they support and all that sort of stuff. "And I think it’s a good thing to put this alongside the NZ Open to bring some of that model to New Zealand and return money to the local region." Mr Cadzow said they were looking to support causes including Lakes District Air Rescue Trust (LDART), LandSAR, school infrastructure like shade sails and drinking water to meet new standards, regional trails trusts and children’s health charity Cure Kids, which began in Queenstown. — Philip Chandler