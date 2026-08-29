A Queenstown business is, once again, enjoying the sweet taste of success.

Patagonia Chocolates has just scooped up six awards — three golds and three silvers — at the 2026 New Zealand Ice Cream & Gelato Awards.

A panel of 30 food industry experts, led by head judge Geoff Scott, evaluated entries from across the country for this year’s awards, with Patagonia’s handcrafted frozen treats impressing.

Their golds were awarded in the Americold Premium Flavoured Ice Cream category, for marscapone cheese and fruits of the forest, the DKSH Performance Materials NZ Chocolate Gelato, for dark chocolate sorbet, and the NZICA Kids’ Choice category, for vanilla & cookies.

Silver medals were awarded for their coconut straciatella, also in the premium flavoured ice cream category, and for their raspberry and apricot sorbets, both in the Infruit Sorbet category.

Patagonia Chocolates co-founder Alex Gimenez says they’re “delighted” with the results.

“To be recognised by our industry peers across so many categories … is a testament to our team’s dedication to quality ingredients and craftsmanship across our whole ice cream offering.”

Earlier this year, Patagonia was also recognised in the Outstanding Food Producer Awards — they won gold medals for their signature Cocktail Bonbons and Nocciola spread, and a silver for their Cherry & Pinot Bonbons.

Established 21 years ago, Patagonia Chocolates has stores in Queenstown’s CBD, Arrowtown, Wānaka, Queenstown Airport and trades online.

— TRACEY ROXBURGH