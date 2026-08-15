A private urology practice has brought “gold standard” prostate cancer diagnostic technology to Queenstown.

Queenstown Urology has introduced a transperineal MRI fusion prostate biopsy service to Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital.

It means men in the Whakatipu can now access advanced prostate cancer diagnostics without travelling to Dunedin, Christchurch or Invercargill for biopsies, urologist Amir Zarrabi says.

The technique combines high-resolution MRI imaging with real-time ultrasound guidance that allows suspicious areas within the prostate to be precisely targeted.

The technique’s the “current gold standard internationally” in the diagnosis of prostate cancer, which is the most common cancer affecting men in New Zealand, Zarrabi says.

He’s recently been joined in the practice by urologist Wikus Vermeulen, who has extensive experience in the technique and published internationally in the field.

— GUY WILLIAMS