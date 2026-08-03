A “transformation director” will be the next to lead the Queenstown Lakes District Council. James Stevenson-Wallace, of Wellington, has been appointed as the council’s new chief executive, officially starting on October 5. He replaces Mike Theelen who resigned almost exactly a year ago and finished in February. According to his Linkedin profile, Mr Stevenson-Wallace has spent the past 11 months as “director of transformation” at the newly-established Bioeconomy Science Institute (BSI). The public research organisation combined former Crown research institutes AgResearch, Plant & Food Research, Scion and Manaaki Whenua — Landcare Research, where Mr Stevenson-Wallace was the chief executive for three years, until last October. He previously spent four years as Electricity Authority Te Mana Hiko’s chief executive, and, prior to that, another four years as Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment’s energy and resources general manager. He was also with the Ministry of Primary Industries for six years, with responsibility for energy and natural resources, fisheries management, regional development and regulatory reform. He said he was looking forward to getting his feet under the desk. “Queenstown Lakes is a district with heart, outstanding natural environments and significant opportunities ahead. “I look forward to working alongside elected members, staff, mana whenua, community partners and residents to continue shaping a positive future for the district.” Queenstown Lakes Mayor John Glover said finding the right person to lead the council through a period of “significant change” had been a key priority. “Following a thorough recruitment process and careful consideration of a strong field of candidates, council is confident James is the right person to lead QLDC into its next chapter.” Mr Glover said Mr Stevenson-Wallace was a highly accomplished leader with an “impressive track record” in the public and science sectors. “His experience, strategic insight and ability to lead through change will be invaluable as our district continues to grow and respond to the opportunities and challenges ahead. “Much of James’ career has been spent working at the intersection of growth, infrastructure, affordability, environmental pressures and public accountability. “He understands the importance of balancing community aspirations with sustainable growth and effective service delivery.” The mayor also acknowledged interim chief executive Michelle Morss, who had made an “outstanding contribution” over the past six months or so. “I would personally like to thank Michelle for her support, professionalism and commitment during her tenure as interim chief executive.” tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz