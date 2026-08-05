An investigation has been launched into a runway incident involving a Qantas flight in Queenstown.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) says a "breakdown in coordination" took place on the tarmac on July 27 this year involving QantasLink flight QLK424 from Canberra and flight QF124 from Queenstown.

The flight from Queenstown to Sydney, operated by a Boeing 737, was cleared by air traffic control (ATC) to taxi across an active runway - where the QantasLink flight, operated by a Bombardier DHC-8, had just landed.

"ATC detected the conflict and advised both crews, with the 737 stopping after the holding point," the ATSB said.

In audio of the incident posted online, controllers can be heard telling pilots of the Queenstown flight to "stop immediately" as it approached the runway where the Canberra flight had just landed.

The ATSB says the investigation is in its evidence collection phase, which will involve interviewing all parties involved and retrieving and reviewing recorded data.

"Should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties, so that appropriate safety action can be taken.”

Airservices Australia, the organisation that manages air space and air traffic control across Australia, said it was assisting the ATSB with its investigation.

"Safety is Airservices' top priority. Given the matter is currently under investigation, there is nothing further we can add at this stage," a spokesperson said.

Qantas told RNZ it was also assisting with the investigation.

"Both Qantas aircraft were cleared to proceed following instructions from Air Traffic Control and we will support the ATSB in the investigation," a spokesperson said.

Qantas Flight QF124 departed Queenstown at 7.17am (NZ time), landing in Sydney three hours later.