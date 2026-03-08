Riding the new trails at the Project Tohu site near Arrowtown on Saturday are (from left) Jean Gibson (obscured), of Cromwell, on Whisky; Rosie Thompson, of Queenstown, on Biscuit; and Queenstown’s Kaye Eden on Jed. PHOTO: JO SMITH The Wakatipu’s newest trail network has been lauded as an "incredible asset" after hundreds of people took a sneak peek at the Project Tohu native restoration site near Arrowtown at the weekend. The former Douglas fir plantation, which was logged between 2020 and 2023 and is now one of the largest native restoration projects in the country, was opened to the public for the first time on Saturday and yesterday by project partners the Queenstown Lakes District Council, lead contractor Te Tapu o Tāne and trail funding partner Tāhuna Ride and Conservation (Trac). Trac manager Jo Smith said hundreds of mountain bikers, trail runners, walkers, horse riders and paragliders came on both days to check out the 12km of new trails that have been built across the hillside so far. The most common feedback she had heard was the site was an "incredible asset" for the area. Many had commented on the panoramic views, and everyone was "excited about being able to visit the area again for the first time in five years", Ms Smith said. Arrowtown resident Russell Gent said the trail network was "absolutely awesome" and a great asset for the Wakatipu Basin. David Telfer, who travelled from Wanaka, said the trails were "jaw-droppingly good". Most of the 200ha site, which is owned by the council, is being replanted with more than 500,000 trees, shrubs and grasses. The trees, mostly mountain beech, will cover three-quarters of the site, with another 50ha at the top of the hillside to be planted in alpine species. Te Tapu o Tāne, an iwi-owned conservation charity, will continue the planting work every autumn and spring for the next two or three years. The wider network is due to open next year. guy.williams@odt.co.nz