Queenstown Primary School was awash with colour last Friday as pupils celebrated its 13th annual International Day.

Among pupils from 40-plus nationalities were, from left, Ei Matsuda, 10, from Japan, Yuto Utsugi, 11, from Korea, Rex Muyar, 11, from the Philippines, Tayla Coppen-Bailey, 12, from Wales/the Netherlands, and Bani Sharman, 11, from India.

Celebrating the school’s ethnic richness and promoting global awareness, the day included over 16 food stalls with pupils encouraged to try something they’d not tasted before.

The whole proceedings were organised by year 7/8 international student ambassadors who support those who don’t speak English as their first language.

A concluding full assembly included two Chinese entertainers — Auckland’s Peng Wang, who demonstrated traditional ‘dragon beard candy’ and student Zac Chen, 8, who played the Chinese cucurbit flute.

Graduating students were also presented with English as a second language certificates.

— PHILIP CHANDLER