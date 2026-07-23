Twenty-three people, including nine children, became New Zealand citizens at a ceremony at Te Pou Ō Mata-Au, Clutha District War Memorial and Community Centre in Balclutha on Monday.

It was the second of five citizenship ceremonies scheduled for the district this year, welcoming newcomers from countries including Samoa, the United Kingdom, Germany, Scotland, Sri Lanka and Tonga who have made South Otago their home.

Among those celebrating was Balclutha’s Roni Loloane, a cold-floor specialist at Finegand freezing works originally from Samoa, who attended with his wife Fuatino and their five children.

The Loloanes’ have lived in Balclutha for about three years, after moving to join some friends and relatives already established in the district.

While much of their family remains in Samoa, the cost of travel means visits are uncommon.

The family planned to mark the occasion quietly after the ceremony before returning to everyday routines.

“We’ll just go home for dinner, all together,” Mr Loloane said.

At the same occasion were nurse specialist Jess Mahar and social service professional James Bennett, both from England, affirming their citizenship after seven years in New Zealand.

The ceremony included a formal welcome, followed by the oath or affirmation of allegiance to New Zealand and King Charles III.

The new citizens were joined by friends, family members and council representatives as they marked the final step in their journey to becoming New Zealanders.

For many families, the occasion reflected years of building new lives, raising children and becoming part of the wider South Otago community.