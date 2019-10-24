Joining forces for the inaugural Milton Free Day on November 10 are (from left) The Mack owner-operator Raylene Johnston, Otago Polytechnic occupational therapy students Sinead O'Leary-Burrow and Rachel Lester (both seated), and (to rear) Project Bruce facilitators Catherine Paul and Kim Schiller. Photo: Richard Davison

Unruly mullets could soon be a thing of the past in Milton, thanks to a new community event.

Inspired by a similar Invercargill event running since 2016, the inaugural Milton Free Day will take place at the town's Coronation Hall on November 10.

Project Bruce event facilitator Kim Schiller said the concept was simple: come along and treat yourself, free of charge.

"[Invercargill personal trainer] Melissa Aitken set up a similar project down south in 2016 to provide free haircuts and other services to people who might not usually be able to treat themselves.

"Given the Bruce district's long-standing spirit of neighbours helping each other out, we just thought it would be a brilliant fit here too."

Those attending would be able to access a range of free services including haircuts, beauty treatments, massage, a clothing swap shop, books, stationery, refreshments and sustainable living products.

She said as local business providers were still signing up, a full "service menu" was yet to be finalised.

Although Project Bruce had come up with the plan, it was partnering with Otago Polytechnic for organisation and delivery.

Co-ordinating the event are third-year occupational therapy students Sinead O'Leary-Burrow and Rachel Lester, of Dunedin.

Miss O'Leary-Burrow said the day was an "exercise in empowerment" for the community.

"It's good for the businesses to get out there, good for participants who come away feeling great, and good for the community as a whole by building connections and pride."

Participating hairdresser Raylene Johnston, of new Milton salon The Mack, said she was looking forward to putting a smile on people's faces.

"A good haircut is a great way to improve spirits and self-esteem. We want to generate some love within our amazing wee community."