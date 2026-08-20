Artists of all abilities are taking the opportunity to work with live models at Lawrence Creative Art’s new life-drawing sessions. The next of the fortnightly sessions will be from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on August 27 at 3 Ross Pl. Organisers said there was also interest in running the Otago Community Trust-funded sessions during daytime hours. The sessions are a forerunner to Lawrence Creative Art’s Clutha Youth Art Competition. Last year, the competition exhibition expanded from its founding gallery at The Junction, Lawrence, to TPŌMA, Balclutha. Organisers said this year’s event had attracted sponsorship from local businesses, which would support awards including the $1000 LCA Premier Prize and the $500 People’s Choice Award. [Missing Credit]Lawrence Creative Arts 2025 Youth Art Competition Premier, $1000 winner: ‘Kaitiaki x Eutrophication (weaved)’. Monotype print by Ryan Williams, 18, of Balclutha. Photo: Supplied Entries for those aged 8-12 were free, and $15 for the 13-21 age group. Entries should be submitted by October 1, for an exhibition to be held at TPŌMA from October 26 to November 14. Details, updates and artwork collection points are available on the Clutha Youth Art Competition social media page.