Mat Black Alanna Moffitt is again on a roll to represent New Zealand Indoor Bowls against Australia. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Balclutha bowlswoman Alanna Moffitt has been selected again by the New Zealand Indoor Bowls team for the upcoming transtasman test against Australia.

Indoor bowls is championed by New Zealand and Australia, and the transtasman represents the sport at its highest level.

The event, set for Port Sorell, Tasmania, in May, marks the second time Moffitt will represent the country in the two-yearly competition.

The team, known as the Mat Blacks, includes nine retained players alongside three debutants — Keri Te Tamaki, from Otago, Janelle Lockyer, from South Canterbury and Alex Reed, from Waikato — and two recalled members, Paul Wright, from Auckland and Gary Low, from Southland.

Moffitt, who plays for South Otago, was named the district’s Player of the Year last year and featured in the South Island team at the Inter-Island Test in August.

In the transtasman lineup, she will play third in the women’s fours, skipped by Sheree Holmes, with Te Tamaki at second and Lockyer leading.

Moffitt will also pair with Te Tamaki in the women’s pairs.

Having started playing at age 6 or 7, Moffitt has been involved for about 25 years, relying on her family and friends for support to balance competition commitments with family life.

‘‘Growing up, mum, well everyone was really into it, the whole family,’’ she said.

‘‘It’s definitely a national network, you get to know a lot of people.’’

Moffitt’s previous transtasman appearance was in Auckland in 2024, where New Zealand lost the trophy on home soil.

Blending experience with new talent, the team aims to reclaim it abroad.