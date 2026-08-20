Clutha rugby fans will have an opportunity to see how a representative side prepares for its season this weekend, when the Otago Spirit women’s team holds a training camp at the Balclutha Showgrounds on Saturday. The 28-player squad will train outside from about 10am with members of the public welcome to watch sessions during the day. From about 3.30pm players will become available for signatures and photographs, with young enthusiasts also invited to join a game of touch rugby before the athletes move indoors for theory and lessons. Marty Hurring, an assistant coach specialising in the team’s attack, said the afternoon would provide an opportunity for people to see the players and their preparation. OTAGO IMAGES/OTAGO DAILY TIMESBalclutha-based Otago Spirit assistant-coach Marty Hurring. Photo: Allied Media Files “It’s a big weekend of training work — there’s a lot of information these girls have got to have in a small window,” he said. ‘‘How a team at this semi-professional level starts gearing up for a campaign is something players and coaches would like to get a look at.’’ The Otago Spirit are preparing for a seven-week Farah Palmer Cup campaign beginning on August 29, when they host Wellington at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin. The team then travels to Northland before returning home to play Tasman, followed by an away match against North Harbour and a trip to Hawke’s Bay. Semifinals and a final could follow, subject to qualification. Otago won the Farah Palmer Cup last season and had expected to be promoted to the competition’s First Division, but a New Zealand Rugby restructure prevented that move. The side therefore had an “uncompromising” goal to retain its title and secure promotion this season, Hurring said. The squad includes five players from Big River Country — Tegan Hollows, Kaylee Johnson, Layla Hill, Sasha Scott and Ella Gomez — while captain Greer Muir was born and raised in Balclutha. Seven Otago players have spent part of the year in the professional Super Rugby Aupiki competition with Matatū, while Tegan Willocks and Muir have been with Wellington Poua. The squad has an average age of just 19, players balancing representative rugby with university study and employment. Hurring said the commitment required was substantial, with local players travelling to Dunedin for training three times a week, including late Tuesday and Thursday sessions. The training camp would also focus on the team’s values and culture before the players gathered on Sunday for an Otago Spirit fundraising golf day. For young and female rugby players in particular, Saturday’s camp would be a chance to watch players close to their own age operating at a high representative level and, during the afternoon session, to share the field with them. ‘‘We’ve got so many local girls, there’s a huge following,’’ Hurring said. “It’s serious training for the team and a great opportunity for Balclutha, and I think both will get a lot out of it.’’