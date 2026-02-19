After four years’ community direction, Lawrence Playground became a council asset on Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A four-year ‘‘labour of love’’ by the Lawrence-Tuapeka community, became a council-owned facility on Saturday, February 14.

The new Lawrence playground in Whitehaven St opened in time for the summer of 2024-25, with all the equipment under shade sails to shelter local and visiting users from the fierce Otago sun.

‘‘As well as providing a place for our youngsters to gather and play, a sense of community has been at the heart of this project,’’ Clutha District Council’s Mike Goldsmith said.

‘‘We are very proud to have been a part of it and to be the custodians of such a special play space.’’

The handover occasion was marked by an iwi blessing and free sausage sizzle, and was presided over by Mayor Jock Martin and Councillor Roger Cotton, who both live in Lawrence-Tuapeka and were involved in the project.

‘‘The playground hadn’t been upgraded in 23 years, and what a difference it’s made,’’ Cr Cotton said.

‘‘What an amazing space for our tamariki and travelling public, and what a real community asset. Congratulations to the community for making this happen, and to all the groups and businesses who chipped in with their time and resources.’’

The council assisted with funding and technical support and, being responsible for ensuring public safety at playgrounds on council reserves, also funded the new perimeter fence.

To complement the colourful new play equipment, the concrete path into the playground was enhanced with painted paw prints by South Otago mural artist Alice Muir in December.