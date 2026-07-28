Some South Otago residents are bracing for rates rises of up to 30.76%. While Clinton faces the highest spike, but community support organisations say even the district’s average rates increase of 20.54% has the most vulnerable ratepayers close to financial panic. One resident, who did not wish to be identified, said property values and targeted rates would increase his bill by a total of 31.8%, from $4564.79, to $6116.10 this year. He believed people needed more advanced warning of such significant increases so they could prepare household budgets, and questioned whether Clutha District Council was addressing the impact on the most vulnerable households. ‘‘We’ve been watching the situation get worse for years,’’ he said. ‘‘But this is the cycle that feels like a lot of people are finally going to get pushed over the edge.’’ Clutha Budget Advisory Service and Food Hub manager Lee-Anne Michelle said many felt they could not even meet the cost of essentials. ‘‘These are people who are already living on very tight budgets, talking about not being able to continue meeting their essential living costs. SUPPLIEDClutha Budget Advisory Service and Food Hub manager Lee-Anne Michelle. Photo: Supplied ‘‘Clients I’ve been working with who particularly stand out own their own homes [but] receive Supported Living Payments, meaning they have a fixed income with little or no ability to increase their earnings. Further rates increases have left them extremely anxious about their future.” Balclutha Age Concern manager Robyn Bell said those on pensions struggled to see a solution. ‘‘There are pensioners who are worried about coping and don’t like to ask for help. ‘‘Since [the council] notified the increases recently, people have been saying they just don’t know how they’re going to afford it.’’ Both managers and their teams had heard clients discussing selling their homes to move into caravans or motor camps, or sharing flats, as possible answers. Some were considering giving away pets to escape pet food and veterinary costs. [Missing Credit]Age Concern Balclutha manager Robyn Bell. Photo: Nick Brook The latest hikes are part of a pattern of rates increases across the country, as councils address growing debt and infrastructure costs such as water, roading and other essential services. Clutha Mayor Jock Martin acknowledged the issue in the council’s recent annual plan. ‘‘Council [is] acutely aware that rising living costs are placing significant pressure on household budgets and we do not take the impact of our decisions lightly,’’ he said. [Missing Credit]Clutha Mayor Jock Martin. Photo: Nick Brook ‘‘[We] inherited a situation where, for more than 10 years, previous councils maintained a 4% rates cap. ‘‘Had they at the time increased the cap by just 3% annually on top of the 4% and invested those funds into our infrastructure, we would not be confronting the issues we have now to maintain infrastructure and continue to invest in wastewater and stormwater services, along with our parks and reserves. ‘‘We are committed to navigating these issues alongside our ratepayers.’’ He encouraged people to ring the council to discuss payment options and rebate applications. At present, New Zealand’s territorial and regional authorities’ combined national debt sits at a record $30.36 billion. Top rates increases: Clinton: 30.76% Owaka: 30.23% Tapanui: 30.08% Kaitangata: 29.32% Balclutha: 29.09% Milton: 28.81%