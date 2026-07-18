General manager Warren Barclay outside the newly opened Cardrona Hotel Bakery last week. Photo: Evie Sinclair

The Cardrona Hotel has a new scheme for making dough, with a bakery offering punters a quick grab-and-go meal as they head to the skifields.

The iconic hotel was sold to Kiwi investors in October last year, with general manager Warren Barclay seeking to capitalise on traffic through the valley.

"The pub is for sit-down breakfast, lunch and dinner and bar snacks," Mr Barclay said.

"Generally the pub isn’t busy early in the morning, particularly during the winter.

"Breakfast is a bit too long for skiers they just want something to grab and go, that’s why we open at 6.30am."

The bakery is located in the historic general merchant next to the Cardrona Hotel, which Barclay believed once housed a bakery in the 1960s.

"We haven’t changed anything, all we’ve done is a lick of paint and have been working within the footprint that is already there," he said.

Baked goods available at the Cardrona Hotel bakery. Photo: Francine Boer

Mr Barclay said all of the bakery goods are made on site in Cardrona.

"Everything is done out of our kitchen, that is probably one of our real differentiators that everything is made on site, nothing is brought in.

"The great thing about the bakery is that it’s actually part of our existing food plan.

"Our head chef is originally a patisserie chef so she is really into it and thinks a bakery is absolutely needed," he said.

Mr Barclay said the bakery continues to grow as word of mouth gets around but reactions so far have been positive.

"It’s still a bit of trial and error as to which products work and which don’t, but we’ve got all the basics covered.

The bakery has been operating for around two weeks and is open seven days a week from 6.30am.

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz