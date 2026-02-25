An artist’s impression of proposed housing at the Mt Iron Junction development. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Shovels could be in the ground later this year for a fast-tracked residential development at Wānaka’s Mt Iron Junction, its backer says. The Mt Iron Junction Ltd application for a fast-track consent to develop a 6ha site on the corner of State Highways 6 and 84 in Wānaka was included in the Government’s fast-track approvals list in 2024. This week, in a statement Steve Schikker and business partner Peter Greene said while the application was yet to be approved, it was hoped that works would begin late this year. "We believe the Mt Iron Junction masterplan meets the needs of our growing community, and we’re looking forward to it finally taking shape," Mr Schikker said. Resource consent was first sought for a mixed-use development in November 2018 at the site and an amended plan was granted consent by the Environment Court in April 2021 before it was included on the fast-track approvals list. The present proposal remained true to the intention of the original plan to provide attainable homes for workers and young professionals, Mr Schikker said. Now though, rather than six-bedroom worker-style accommodation, the revised plan was for a mix of residential, commercial, and recreational elements. Two parks were included in the development. Consent had already been granted for a petrol station. There would be a childcare centre, a cafe and a fresh food market included in the fast-track application. "We are responding to a societal shift in how people live, and we’re confident that we have designed a living and lifestyle space with the elements the town needs, such as attainable housing, a childcare centre and more shared community areas." The development itself would be "medium-density" and its 250 dwellings would include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom options of terraced houses, apartments and build-for-rent units, he said. Prices would start at $550,000. There would be parking for residents, plus 175 additional carparks. “Affordable housing has long been an issue in Wānaka and it’s our hope that Mt Iron Junction can somewhat help with the rectification of that by offering quality, warm homes that people of all ages and stages can comfortably buy or rent. "We’ve also gifted 13 sections to the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (QLCHT) for them to build on." QLCHT chief executive Julie Scott said the affordable housing created would be held in community ownership in perpetuity. "We embrace the higher density this development offers, and with this we’ll deliver smaller, smarter, simpler dwellings, in particular to singles, couples and smaller families," she said. "The close proximity to central Wānaka township, schools, shops and other key community infrastructure will be greatly valued by our households and enable many to embrace a more sustainable lifestyle with less reliance on motor vehicle transportation. "Feedback from our waiting list demonstrates high demand for central locations such as Mt Iron Junction — we look forward to being part of this essential development." olivia.caldwell@odt.co.nz