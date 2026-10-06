A Mount Aspiring College student announced as the recipient of the Kurano Music Event Grant says the award will help her help other musicians.

Grace Underwood-Vize, a year 12 student, received the $5000 grant which gives MAC students the opportunity to plan and present their own music event.

The grant was established by Aspiring Village artist and musician Rakuto Kurano in 2024 and is open to year 7-12 college students.

“I’ve always enjoyed performing and being involved in music but organising a whole event is something I’ve never done before,” she said.

“This has pushed me out of my comfort zone and given me a chance to create something that gives other young musicians an opportunity as well.”

Grace’s Acoustic Sessions event will be held at the Wānaka Community Hub on October 16.

Mr Kurano said the selection panel was impressed by Grace’s thoughtful planning and her focus on creating opportunities for other young musicians. Photo: Heather Milne

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz