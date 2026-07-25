Opening a suitcase on display at Wānaka’s library this week offers visitors a chance to peer into a little world as part of a new art exhibition. Around 10 suitcases have been repurposed as canvases for a new exhibition held by The Wanda Foundation. Established in 2021, The Wanda Foundation seeks to inspire positive environmental change through the arts, with the idea for the suitcase exhibition coming to foundation founder Anna Van Riel when she saw a similar exhibition with old violin cases when visiting the South. Ms Van Riel, a musician, said she was always curious of what happened to old instrument cases. “I thought it was really cute and loved the idea of repurposing. “I thought we could make our world inside a suitcase and portray what you love about our environment and planet. “The idea for us is, we don’t want to shine a light on what we’re not doing right, everybody already feels anxious about that. It's really great if we can shine a light on what we’re doing well and love about our planet,” she said. The project was announced earlier this year, the exhibition opening in Southland on King’s Birthday weekend. “About 300 people came through during the month they were displayed and someone said its like peering into little worlds. “It showed me that the arts should be supported but also we shouldn’t be limited; we can create art anywhere, anytime with a bit of community spirit,” she said. The exhibition includes work by a retirement village, a primary school and artists who have never been in an exhibition before. Ms Van Riel said she hoped others with creative ideas would reach out to The Wanda Foundation for support and connection. She hopes the exhibition will run again next year. evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz