A plane forced to circle Wanaka Airport after a problem with its undercarriage landed without serious incident on Saturday, by skidding along the runway.

An ambulance was waiting at the airport for Flight ZKDEB, which left Twizel on Saturday morning, to attempt the landing.

The plane, a Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee, had a pilot and two passengers on board.

It is understood all aboard were young people, and that the pilot had just 100 hours of flying experience.

Parents of one of the people on board declined to speak to the media.

The plane belongs to Classic Flights Ltd, owned by Hong Cheng and Yan Wang of Harbin City, China, and Junji Li, of Auckland.

A Piper Cherokee after landing at Wanaka Airport on Saturday, following a problem with its undercarriage. PHOTO: MARK PRICE

Wanaka Flight Training Ltd is also owned by Hong Cheng and Yan Wang.

Its chief executive Sue Telford described the landing as not remarkable, but successful.

A risk assessment would be done following the incident, but she would not comment further, other to say the issue was "something to do with the undercarriage".

A witness said the aircraft "touched down and skidded to a halt".

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Andrew Norris said the plane landed safely with all three occupants unharmed and without further damage to the aircraft.

"Everything is happy, everyone is happy," he said.

He said earlier Fenz had three units on site and were waiting for a decision to be made by airport staff and the pilot.

Wanaka Airport manager Ralph Fegan said the aircraft was circling the field to burn fuel before attempting to land.

Mr Fegan, who was helping co-ordinate the emergency response, said he understood the plane had lost a wheel. - Additional reporting The New Zealand Herald