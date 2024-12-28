Motorcyclist crashes after being clocked at over 200kmh

Photo: Getty Images

A police officer suffered minor injuries after a speeding motorcyclist attempted to swerve a parked police car near Ranfurly this morning.

Acting Southern District Commander Inspector Matt Scoles said the Alexandra motorcyclist had been arrested after "putting his life, and the lives of others, at risk".

Insp Scoles said the saga began this morning at about 11.30am when a motorcycle was clocked at more than 70kmh over the speed limit near Wedderburn.

"Its rider failed to stop and was later seen accelerating to more than double the open road limit near Ranfurly. Police did not pursue.

"A short time after, the same bike attempted to drive around a parked police car at the intersection of Bypass Rd and Ranfurly Back Rd, but crashed in the process, forcing the officer on the ground to take evasive action to avoid being struck."

The rider suffered minor injuries, as did the police officer who arrested the rider at the scene.

"This was a stupid, dangerous display of driving that put a lot of people at risk," Insp Scoles said.

A 51-year-old male will face charges of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Insp Scoles urged people report any instances of dangerous driving they witnessed, particularly with the influx of motorists on Southern roads for the holidays.

"Please call 111 if it’s happening now, or make a report at 105.police.govt.nz if it’s after the fact."