New scheme to help build up community

Alexandra builder Taylor Helm aims to create a community-funded building service to help those who are struggling. He is starting the scheme with $1000 of free labour. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER An Alexandra chippy is asking the community to chip in to help people who are struggling, and he is kicking in with $1000 of labour to start the ball rolling.

Stone and Wood Construction owner Taylor Helm said he was inspired by his family to offer his skills to anyone who was battling financially or finding it hard to get someone to do work around their property.

"The original idea came from helping older people. My nana in Dunedin is in that group."

When his mother needed her roof painted it only took him a day to waterblast it and put on two coats of paint but he was aware not everyone had family near enough, or with the skills, to help out.

He had already been asked to fix a gate that was blown off during high winds and to repair a leaking gutter that had had a bucket under it for two years.

Big building firms were not interested in small jobs and some people could not afford to pay for the work to be done, Mr Helm said.

However, small maintenance jobs left undone could turn into more expensive repairs down the track.

While he would not be building houses for free and still had to make a living, he was willing to devote time to helping others.

Since publicising his idea, an Alexandra painter has contacted him also offering $1000 free labour.

Ultimately it would be great to have a range of tradespeople willing to help out, Mr Helm said.

To make sure the plan continues, and he stays solvent, a Givealittle page has been set up for people to give what they can towards labour costs.

"Every cent donated will go towards labour. If materials are required I will ask the person using the service to pay for that."

However, he said he was able to get trade discounts to reduce material costs and was hopeful trade suppliers would come to the party with pricing.

Every little bit people could donate to the fund would count, Mr Helm said.

"People think `Oh, I can only give $20', but imagine if everyone gave $20?"

There was no big plan and success would depend on donations.

"I haven't got a set goal. It might be a day a week or a day a month ... just depends on demand. I'm just winging it really."

Anyone wanting help can contact Mr Helm. "There's no forms to fill in. If people need help they'll reach out."

Originally from Dunedin, he completed his apprenticeship in Queenstown.

Most of his building experience is in high-end residential renovations and extensions.

After meeting his partner, who co-owns a cafe in Omakau, he moved to Alexandra where the couple have bought their own home, which they plan to renovate.