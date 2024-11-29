One injured in crash near Alexandra

One person was injured this morning in a crash near Alexandra on State Highway 8 (SH8).

A police spokesman said emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash at about 8.30am.

The vehicle left the road on the stretch of SH8 between Henderson Dr and Airport Rd, on the way toward Clyde.

Hato Hone St John responded to the crash with one helicopter and one ambulance.

Two person was transported to Dunstan Hospital in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit investigated and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the accident.

The section of road was closed for a period but has since reopened.