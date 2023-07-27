Public helps at Alexandra crash scene

Emergency services have responded to a crash in Alexandra this afternoon following a collision on Killarney St.The ODT understands the driver of a car suffered a medical event and veered into a parked car outside a property near the intersection of Killarney St and Bantry St.

Members of the public are understood to have provided medical help until emergency services arrived.

Photo: Ruby Shaw

The incident was reported at about 3.20pm this afternoon.

Two ambulances were on the scene as well as four police cars and two fire trucks.

There are diversions in place along Killarney St at Spencer St and Simmonds St.

No other injuries were reported.

- Ruby Shaw