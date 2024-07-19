Trailer rolls near Twizel as fog, ice take hold

A truck has crashed on State Highway 8 near Twizel this morning, not far from yesterday's twin bus crashes.

A police spokeswoman said the trailer of a truck and trailer unit had rolled, about 10km south of Twizel.

This morning's crash happened just before 7am.

There were no injuries reported but one lane is blocked.

There are again reports of fog and black ice on roads throughout inland parts of the South Island.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesperson said low temperatures and fog across the district meant ice had been forming on the roads once again.

Temperatures are sitting at or around freezing for most areas, with Omarama the coldest in the country on -5degC at about 7am.

Black ice is expected to be at its worst around daybreak.

There area already reports of icy areas in Maniatoto, Manuherikia and Alexandra.

A Fulton Hogan spokeswoman said grit had been applied again and there would likely be some excess build-up in some places.

All state highways remain open but grit and ice are likely on all the main routes.