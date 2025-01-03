Trots event nothing short of spectacular: club president

Spectators watch as horses near the finish line for the Alexandra Four Square/Harness Racing Unhinged Mobile Pace event. The race was won by Timbimboo, driven by Robbie Close. PHOTO: ELLA JENKINS Punters flocked to Omakau Raceway for the annual Omakau Trots hosted by the Central Otago Trotting Club yesterday.

The event was a real family day out with a bouncy castle, scavenger hunt and the biggest ever lolly scramble hosted by the club for the children as well as the usual races and Fashion in the Field show.

The warm weather meant the raceway was a sea of tents with people sheltering from the sun and enjoying themselves between the races.

The races have been an annual event for Dylan Gray, of Alexandra, but this was the first time watching trots for his partner, Kim De Kruijf, from Winton in Southland.

They said they had been enjoying their day wandering around and watching the races.

Mr Gray said the warm weather was a bonus, as the weather had not been good recently.

Race day is a chance to dress up and the annual Fashion the the Field contest was a chance for many to show off their style.

Twenty-nine women from across the country entered the contest.

Central Otago Trotting Club president Graham Sinnamon said the event was nothing short of spectacular.

He said the weather was great and the crowd appeared to look bigger than last year's.

He said it was wonderful to see how the event had turned out for the club, the crowd and the community organisations who were fundraising on the day.

About 100 volunteers were working; parking cars, selling food, keeping the toilets stocked and raising money for their organisations.

- By Ella Jenkins