Emergency services are at the scene of a camping bus on fire near Omarama this afternoon.

Reports of the fire, on the Omarama-Lindis Pass Rd (State Highway 8), 8km south of Dunstan Downs High Country Sheep Station, were received at 3.48pm.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel are at the scene.

There were only "a few people'' aboard, but they were now all off the bus, a police spokeswoman said.

The fire was understood to be threatening vegetation.

Police were assisting with traffic control. The Omarama Gazette said on its Facebook page that traffic was backed up in both directions on the highway.