Crash closes SH1 at Waitaki

State Highway 1 is closed at Waitaki following serious crash between a car and truck.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of the crash at 8.05pm today.

Injuries were not yet known.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency said SH1 between Waitaki Bridge and Hilderthorpe was closed near the Seacliff Rd intersection.

The road was expected to be closed for some time and motorists were advised to take alternative routes where possible.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Hato Hone St John also attended the scene.

A FENZ spokesman said they responded with two units, one from Glenavy and one from Oamaru, but were unable to confirm if anyone in the vehicles were trapped.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz