Crash on highway at Oamaru

Delays are likely for motorists after a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 1 at the southern end of Oamaru this evening.

A police spokeswoman said they responded to the crash, at the intersection of SH1 and Maudes Rd, about 8.40pm.

No injuries were reported but the road was blocked and traffic management had been called.

The police spokeswoman said the road would be blocked for "quite a while".

Waka Kotahi said delays were possible.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Oamaru and Weston were at the scene assisting and no people were trapped.

