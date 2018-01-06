Crash on SH1 near Shag Point

One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries after a two vehicle collision near Shag Point this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH1 near the turn-off to Shag Point at 4.20pm this afternoon.

Initially the road was blocked to traffic travelling in both directions but it has since been cleared and reopened.

A police spokeswoman said four people were in the two vehicles at the time of the crash, but no one was trapped and there were no serious injuries.

St John said two ambulances attended the crash and one person with minor injuries was treated at the scene and then transferred to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter.