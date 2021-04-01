North Otago

Skip to main content
Cancer message gets huge billing
"An ad you can’t miss, for a cancer you do."
Daughters play their part in ‘Lycra for Littlies’ fundraiser
Daughters play their part in ‘Lycra for Littlies’ fundraiser
When Kate Webster took her two daughters along to a spin-a-thon fundraiser, she expected them to entertain themselves.
Police hold concerns for missing Oamaru man
Police hold concerns for missing Oamaru man
Police are asking for the public's help to locate missing Oamaru man Russell Bryant.
Car and hedge damaged in Waitaki fire
Car and hedge damaged in Waitaki fire
A car and a small section of hedge were damaged in a fire in Waitaki overnight.
8 months’ home detention for secretly filming women
8 months’ home detention for secretly filming women
An Oamaru man who set up a hidden camera to secretly film five women has been sentenced to eight months’ home detention.
Oamaru man sentenced for secretly recording women
Oamaru man sentenced for secretly recording women
An Oamaru man who set up a hidden camera to secretly film five women has been sentenced to eight months’ home detention.
District council changes roading contractor
District council changes roading contractor
Whitestone Contracting Ltd has lost its Waimate District Council roading contract to Rooney Earthmoving Ltd.
Apology for lack of action over carbon farming
Apology for lack of action over carbon farming
Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher has apologised for not taking action on carbon forestry conversions earlier.
4 years’ jail for running online child porn ring
4 years’ jail for running online child porn ring
An Oamaru man who ran an international online child pornography ring has been jailed for four years, in what could be a New Zealand first.
Wearing body cameras now an option for council staff
Wearing body cameras now an option for council staff
Waitaki District Council officers get abused by members of the public on a daily basis - and now they have the option of wearing body cameras to record it.
Love letter sparks 60-year marriage
Love letter sparks 60-year marriage
Young couples of today may never understand the romantic charm of the love letter, but it was the spark that ignited a 60-year marriage for one Weston couple.
January flooding damage bill tops out over $1m
January flooding damage bill tops out over $1m
The repair bill for flood damage in the Waitaki is set to cost more than $1 million.
Oamaru man involved in online child-porn ring imprisoned
Oamaru man involved in online child-porn ring imprisoned
An Oamaru man who ran an international online child-pornography ring has been jailed for four years.
Bright idea raises money for hospice
Bright idea raises money for hospice
More than 50 people stepped up to raise money for the Otago Community Hospice in Oamaru on Saturday.
Fears over forestry of ‘ecological disaster’
Fears over forestry of ‘ecological disaster’
A public meeting will be held in North Otago tomorrow to discuss the long term effects of large-scale forest farming in the headwaters of the Kakanui River.
Fear and loathing in Palmerston
Fear and loathing in Palmerston
Beneath Palmerston’s tranquil exterior, tensions between rival groups of pensioners have been bubbling, ultimately spilling over into a bitter court case. Rob Kidd traces the origins of the discord.
Workers stumble upon, catch fugitive
Workers stumble upon, catch fugitive
A plumber and a storage company owner have made an unlikely crime-fighting duo.
Work to bury pipes begins
Work to bury pipes begins
Extensive work is under way to move a section of the Kurow-Duntroon Irrigation Company pipeline out of sight.
Occupants escape with minor injuries
Occupants escape with minor injuries
Emergency services personnel attend a single-vehicle crash in North Otago yesterday.
Pair injured in North Otago crash
Pair injured in North Otago crash
Two people suffered minor injuries after their car crashed and ended up the side of a North Otago road.
Read more