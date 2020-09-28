Monday, 28 September 2020

E. coli detected in Waitaki

    By Molly Houseman
    Private bore owners are being urged to get their water tested regularly, following E.coli being found in the Waitaki District.

    The Otago Regional Council’s state of the environment monitoring bores detected elevated levels of E. coli in two locations on the lower Waitaki Plains.

    The bore owners were immediately notified alongside the Southern District Health Board and Waitaki District Council.

    The regional council said the results were a reminder for anyone using a private bore for drinking water to have it regularly tested and to ensure the bore head was well secured.

    Water users should treat water with chlorination, ozonation, boiling, or adequate filtration, or access an alternative water source if they were uncertain about its safety.

    E. coli is a subset of faecal bacteria. Any water that contains E. coli above drinking water standards is considered unsuitable to drink without treatment.

    Anyone concerned about health risks should contact their GP, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice from trained registered nurses.

