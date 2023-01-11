Eight trucks and a helicopter tackle out-of-control burnoff

A rural fire chief says an out-of-control burnoff which required eight appliances and a helicopter to get under control was "no sweat" for volunteer fire crews.

Weston Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Bevan Koppert said the blaze at Incholme, about 20km west of Oamaru, started as a normal burnoff which slipped under a fence and into some trees.

Three water tankers, rural fire crews and a helicopter were called to help tackle the fire, which was reported about 2.20pm yesterday, he said.

They got it out in about an hour and the incident was "no sweat", CFO Koppert said.

It was fortunate there was no wind.

Crews noticed that vegetation in the district was drying out and vigilance would be needed.

There was lots of long grass about, and crews at the fire noticed the vegetation was green on top and was dry underneath.

"Its just a matter of being vigilant and being a wee bit careful when lighting fires," CFO Koppert said.

A social media post by Waitaki Volunteer Fire Brigade said three appliances from Waitaki, along two appliances each from Weston and Kakanui stations turned out to the blaze.

