Exhibition to raise awareness

Oamaru-based artist Martin Horspool stands by his artwork with Wendy (left) and Judith Jones at the Clearspace Gallery. PHOTOS: JULES CHIN

Eight artists were part of the collective exhibition, One in Five at the Oasis Clearspace Gallery opening last Friday night.

The artists came together to raise awareness of Child Sexual Abuse as part of Child Abuse Prevention this month.

About 40 people attended the opening night for the awareness campaign curated by Eion Shanks and initiated by Oamaru artist Dugal Armour.

Oasis Clearspace Gallery co-owner and artist Katy Waite admires Michael Cooke’s acrylic on canvas artwork, part of the One in Five exhibition.

Oasis Clearspace Gallery co-owner Katy Waite said it was important to help create "safe spaces" for sexual abuse survivors and to encourage people to share their stories in a supportive environment.

The exhibition runs until April 21 and a portion of the proceeds will support the Child Abuse Prevention campaign.